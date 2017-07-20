A thriving city

'A city is a place where there is no need to wait for the next week to get the answer to a question, to taste the food of any country, to find new voices to listen to and familiar ones to listen to again’- Margaret Mead.

Conveying a rich cultural and historical heritage, Bongaon assimilates a harmonious union of all castes, creeds and religions. It is one of those towns in India taking important part in export and import of both goods and cultural elements. Situated in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, it is a border town almost touching Bangladesh.

Petrapole, the largest land port in Asia, is a part of this border. The trains that used to pass through Petrapole to Bangladesh, which had stopped for a period of time, had begun again named ‘Maitri Express’. NH-34 also passes through Bongaon.

In accordance to communication with Bangladesh, it is like the route of transit. During the partition of Bengal movement, Bongaon played an essential role and was highly affected by the language movement of Bangladesh in 1971. Moreover, the most striking feature of all, Bongaon celebrates Independence Day both on 15 and 18 August. Bibhutibhusan Bandopadhyay, who penned Pather Pachali, Ichamati and Aranyak,was born in Bongaon. Dinabandhu Mitra, a famous playwright, who wrote Nildarpan,was also a part of this town.

Talking about another luminary, Rakhaldas Bandyopadhyay, the founder of the Mohenjo-Daro civilisation was also brought up in Bongaon. In due course, this place has been changed, modernised and many tourist attractions like Manishangan, Nildarpan Bhaban, Hanging Setu, Manosa Temple are established here but the eye-soothing greenery still prevails.

Besides, an artificial forest ‘Parmadan’, widely known as a popular picnic spot has come up which is famous for its resident wild animals. On the other hand, a very old ‘Nilkuthi’ stands like a dome of visible existence of the British regime’s tyranny over nil or indigo farmers. At Petrapole, military parade like that of Wagah border, Punjab, goes on with splendor which is an irresistible attraction to the visitors.

Durga puja, the quintessence of religion and cultural dogma which accelerates the emotions of well-being, is celebrated with unparalleled pomp and gaiety. During this festival, Bongaon wears the garment of elusive beauty.

The Durga Puja of Bongaon is as famous as that of Kolkata, only with a more lingering sense of traditional proponents.

Thus, Bongaon is a beautiful, peaceful town which has enthralled and is still enthralling the minds of its citizens with its pleasures and mesmerising beauty. It might not be an exotic place, but it highlights the spirit of bygone ages.

(Coordinator, Class VIII, Bongaon High School)