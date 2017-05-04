A glimpse of culture

The lawns of India Gate are generally teeming with tourists and roadside vendors, with VIP movement a regular feature. However, from 29 April to 1 May, the place was witness to an attraction of a different kind ~ a breathtaking exposition of Odishi culture. The threeday-long event, organised by Odia Samaj, gave a glimpse of Odisha’s history, art, culture, traditions, dance forms and culinary delights in a splendid style. Inaugurated by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, the entire place was converted into a mini Odisha with the help of huge artificial sets.

Visitors were welcomed at the entrance gate by three colourful chariots of Jagannath Dham. Then there was a stall selling bhog (offering) from Jagannath temple and an exhibition, titled Atma Shakti, guiding visitors through the enchanting history of this ancient civilization. A replica of the Mountain Caves of Udayagiri was also erected. The Hasta Shilpa Haat ~ the handicraft and handloom section, selling a wide variety of Odisha’s handicraft, sculptures and famous textile, drew a lot of footfalls. Then there was a live demonstration of various art forms like Pattachitra paintings, stone craft, appliqué work and Sambalpuri weaving. And not to be missed was an eatery enclave that served authentic Odia cuisine, consisting of mouth-watering snacks, world-famous Odia sweets and vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali, including a variety of sea food.

“This first of its kind presentation to showcase the culture of Odisha with its multifaceted dimension is to place before the national audience many unknown and lesser known facts about Odisha, an ancient civilization and the indomitable spirit of Odias, who have traditionally espoused a culture of nationalism and universal brotherhood,” said Sidhartha Pradhan, retired IRS officer and president of the Samaj.

The festival began with folk dances of Odisha like Gotipua, Jhumar, Ranapa, Paika and Chhau. Bhajan and Chorus (Bande Utkal Janani) led by Saroj Mohanty was another attraction of the evening. After that, “Jagannath Gopinath” (Odishi dance), presented by Guru Durga Charan Ranbir and Patitapaban Kala Niketan, mesmerised not only Delhi’ites but also Union minister Arun Jaitely, who was the chief guest of the day. Calling for the festival to take place every year, he said, “Odisha has been an important contributor in the overall development of the country. People of the Odisha were the first to cross the boundaries taking the tedious sea route to spread Indian culture in the outside world. This grand event is also providing a platform to non-Odia people to learn about the rich culture and traditions of Odisha. I am hopeful that this event will not become just a onetime affair and will be held regularly further.”

The second day of the festival was dedicated to Padma Sudarshan Patnaik, who held the workshop on sand art. While the participants got to know about the acclaimed art form, Patnaik paid tributes on the eve of Labour Day through his marvelous sand structures. Another attraction of the day was Konark, a contemporary performance by Indian Idol winner Prince Dance Group, Berhampur, which mesmerised the audience. On the final day of the festival, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu attended as chief guest and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal graced the evening as a guest of honour. The day witnessed a series of enthralling folk dances and singing. Famous Bollywood singer Suresh Wadekar and his troupe delighted the audience with their melodious performances.