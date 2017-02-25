Breaking stereotypes and shaping young minds

"Our audience gets attached to strong women," says Nivedita Basu, a name associated with the popular K-series in Indian TV. After weaving magic on small screen for nine years, Nivedita chose a path leading to independent production. She founded her production house 'The House of Originals' in 2012 and produced the first show Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, which had some of the big names of the tinsel town like Zarina Wahab, Amrita Rao as the leads, which did fairly well onscreen.

After a long sabbatical, Nivedita made a comeback on the small screen with her newly produced show Ek Vivah Aisi Bhi, which went on air on February 6. In an exclusive interview to thestatesman.com, the producer spoke about her new show, her sojourn in Balaji Telefilms and lots more.

"Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi is a show that portrays an extraordinary journey of Suman, who is a widow, and a single mother, who has a multi-faceted journey, that of a personal growth in terms of education, and that of starting afresh through a second marriage. Even in the 21st century, there’s a section of the society that thinks that a woman’s life is meaningless after she is widowed,” said Nivedita, who aims to break the stereotype that surrounds a widow in the Indian society, through her new TV series.

The show has some new as well as some popular faces of Indian TV as its star cast. Speaking about what sets her show apart from others, the producer said,"We've created a storyline which has an urban setup and is extremely non-preachy. Along with a tight script, our focus on characterisation is what sets us apart."

Unlike most people of her industry, Nivedita has an infectious sense of humour and is full of youthful enthusiasm, her joie de vivre is often reflected in all her social handles.

"I believe in working with young people. My entire team is filled with young, enthusiastic and passionate people who want to churn out good and quality content. My cast too is filled with people who share the same passion for television," said the passionate producer, who believes in shaping the young minds.

Having spent the most crucial years of her life in TV production, Nivedita looks back upon the journey as a complete learning experience. She played a pivotal role in Balaji and was a close aide to Ekta Kapoor. Despite the rumours of the two having a fallout,the duo share a great camaraderie.

"Ekta has always been a mentor for me, and will remain so. Whatever I know about television is because of how she has mentored me. Our bond is very strong, and we both know that when she needs me, I’ll be there and when I need her, she’ll be there," Nivedita said.

Nivedita has been instrumental in shaping some of the strong characters of Indian TV like Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Kalyani and Ketki from her first production Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, firmly believes that the Indian audience is inclined to strong women and therefore has put in a lot of effort to create a storyline that would depict women as a stronger sex in her second production Ek Vivah Aisi Bhi.

In spite of adding a creative touch to nearly 85 daily soaps, Nivedita has always had a special place for her first project Kasautti Zindagi Ki, which still tops her list. On being asked who she would like to cast in her next show, the optimistic producer replied, "For me, all my veteran actors are on my ‘To cast’ list. But if I had to choose, I’d hope that I get to cast Sakshi Tanwar or Shweta in my upcoming shows."

Taking the concept of individualism forward, Nivedita, who is already making her mark in the TV industry, has dreams of making it real big someday.