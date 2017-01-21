Young writer and dynamic author Zuni Chopra is a rising star in the world of literature and recently she caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for her novel The House That Spoke.

The actor was stunned by how the young author has made her way to success and said, 'It’s amazing'.

Zuni, who is going to be one of the speakers at the ongoing ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, has garnered humongous response for her book.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra's daughter, Zuni delved in to the world of writing at the age of 10 and has carved a niche for herself just like her parents.