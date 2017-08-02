Yoodlee Films announces the line-up of upcoming eight releases

Saregama's new studio Yoodle Films on Wednesday announced the list of their upcoming eight full-length feature films. The movies will have a theatrical release starting from September 1.

The first film to be released by the studio will be “Brij Mohan Amar Rahe,” the story of a man sentenced to death for his own murder. Inspired by a true story, the movie is directed by ad filmmaker-turned-movie director Nikhil Bhatt.

A bilingual project titled, “Abhi & Anu”, will be the second film to get a theatrical release. It will hit the screens on September 22.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker and Asia's first woman cinematographer, BR Vijayalakshmi, “Abhi & Anu” is also based on a real-life events.

Other movies to be released by Yoodle Films include “Ascharyachakit”, inspired by the works of Saadat Hasan Manto, “Ajji” by Devashish Makhija and “Noblemen” inspired by William Shakespeare's “A Merchant of Venice”.

National Award-winning filmmaker Onir's “Kuch Bheege Alfaaz” will also be released by the studio.

Ad filmmaker, Aijaz Khan's “Hamid” and Sarthak Dasgupta's “The Music Teacher” are also in the making. The screenplay of “The Music Teacher” has already won the prestigious Mahindra- Sundance Global Filmmaker Award (2013).