Won't allow wrong people to join me in politics: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday met his fans after a gap of eight years and said he has no plans to join politics and if at all he joined, he would not allow wrong people to join him.

"If in case I decide to join politics, I won't allow wrong people to join me, I'll keep them away," the superstar told his fans in Chennai.

Saying that people who make money in politics will not be entertained by him, Rajinikanth said he made a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago.

"If I do enter politics, then those making money will not be entertained," he said, adding, "Committed a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago and it was a political accident."

According to reports, Rajinikanth will meet his fans for four days in Chennai starting from Monday. The actor will meet his die-hard fans in “batches”, between May 15 and 19.

He had said it “was long due for me.” The 66 year-old ‘Kabali’ star will not hold any discussions with the fans, but will only pose for photographs with them.

His fans have often asked their ‘Thalaivar’ (leader) to take the political plunge, even as he has been wooed by many political parties on account of his mass appeal.

According to reports, over 750 fans from across Tamil Nadu were present at the venue to meet their superstar.

