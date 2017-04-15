With love from Kashmir, Sachin's first bat!

The first day. The first match. The first field experience. The first step to a long journey. And, of course the first bat and the first strike! How memorable they are for every cricketer.

The memories are even more precious and unforgettable when the first bat is gifted by a loved one. Well, Sachin Tendulkar's first ever bat came all the way from beautiful Kashmir. It is not surprising that it was gifted to him by a loved one as he is much loved by all.

His family, his friends and the world adore Sachin as the greatest cricket sensation of all time. However, not many know the secret behind his successful career.

Sources close to the player, who is also an MP, revealed his family's contribution in his career. His family played a vital role in his success. While many might know that his brother Ajit introduced him to coach Achrekar, not many know that he received his first bat from his sister, who bought it from Kashmir.

"A cricketer's first bat is always extremely precious and special as it marks the beginning of a journey. Even Sachin till date reminiscences that his first bat was gifted to him by his sister, Savita," Ravi Bhagchandka producer of the film Sachin: A Billion Dreams shares.

The recently released trailer of the much-awaited biographical drama has created increasing anticipation among audiences. The movie reveals aspects of Sachin's life which have never been heard of or seen before.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams showcases a restless 10-year-old kid’s journey from watching Kapil Dev lift the glorious World Cup to the fulfillment of his dream of holding it in his hands one day, for our nation, for India!

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release on 26 May.