Who is directing Dabangg 3?

As fans of Salman Khan eagerly wait to see the ‘stylish’ on-screen cop again in Dabangg 3, the question that who will direct the film is making headlines.

The makers of the Dabangg series are on the lookout for a director for the third sequel. Prabhu Deva seemed frontrunner to seize the opportunity until Sabbir Khan (of Baaghi fame) broke the internet with his claim that he will direct the third part of the film.

In an interview, Sabbir was quoted saying: “I've started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can't say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of the directors selected to work on the final script.”

Producer Arbaaz Khan didn’t agree to what Sabbir claimed and slammed him openly on social media.

“Sabir Khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing,” Arbaaz tweeted.

However, just five minutes before Arbaaz’s tweet, Sabbir had called media reports ‘rumours’ and congratulated Prabhu Deva for directing the film.

“Contrary to rumours, I haven't been approached for Dabbang 3 as far as I know @PDdancing is directing and my best to @arbaazSkhan,” Sabbir said on Twitter.