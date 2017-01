Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film ‘Raees’ is creating much buzz around the country and as part of the film’s promotional spree, the actor had an interesting encounter with 11 of his fans, all named ‘Raees’.

Making their dreams come true, the superstar spent time with the group in Mumbai’s Mehboob studios and shared ‘Raees’ related trivia.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is an action-packed drama that is all set to release on January 25.