When Shah Rukh Khan made weird offer to Dhoni!

As IPL fever takes over the nation, even the Badshah of Bollywood could not save himself and gave a weird offer to cricketer MS Dhoni.

Shah Rukh Khan, who owns a team in IPL called Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed his urge to get Dhoni to play in his team.

SRK said that he wants MSD to play for KKR, even if it takes him selling off his pants.

"But for that he needs to come to the auctions," SRK said.

King Khan said, "I'm ready to purchase Dhoni even if it means selling off my pyjama, but he never appears under the hammer in IPL auctions.”

Earlier MSD played for Chennai Super Kings and won the Indian Premier League in 2010 and 2011.