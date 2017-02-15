What's with No.18 and Sajid Nadiadwala?

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is gearing up for the release of his home production Rangoon has an uncanny connection with the number 18.

Coincidentally, Sajid was born on February 18 and got married on November 18.

According to sources, most of his movies release or commence shoot on the 18th.His directorial debut kickstarted shoots on the November 18 and his recent production Rangoon also commenced shoot on the same date.

Like Shah Rukh Khan fancies the number 555, Sajid takes the numerology game seriously too.

Nadiadwala Grandsons entertainment is going great guns with Rangoon releasing next week. Judwaa 2 has commenced its shoot and Baaghi 2 will go on floors soon.