Weekend Movie Matinee: Grand Oscar predictions for 2017

One of the greatest celebrations of the American film industry-Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on February 26 this year.

The grand show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the stars will show up in their prettiest best and some nominees will win the awards while the others go home with consolation of being one among the best. All these predictions have a fair chance of coming through.

However, can anyone predict the winners? One can always hazard a guess based on general trends and observations of the past years. Taking a look at the major categories among the numerous categories, we can pick our winners.

La La Land looks the strongest contender for the Best Picture and Best Director category. With BAFTA, the SAG and a record number of Golden Globes to its credit, the musical-drama directed by the young Damien Chazelle, La La Land seems to have its moment of glory assured at the Oscars. Although Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, nominated for the Best Director category, can spoil Chazelle’s run to the trophy as it deals with a serious subject and socio-politically just right for the present times. Casey Affleck’s chance of taking home the Best Actor trophy for Manchester by the Sea seems just as strong, but if we keep in mind that Denzel Washington took home the SAG, it cannot be ascertained that we cannot see a repeat of that at the Academy Awards as well.

In the Best Actress category, Emma Stone is all set to lay her hands on the most coveted trophy of the awards season as there is no doubt that there will be any other winner but her as she has won almost all the precursor award that there is to grab.

For the Best Supporting Actor, Mahershala Ali nominated for Moonlight can take home the glory if the late riser Dev Patel doesn’t spoil his run as it happened at the BAFTA.

Nominated for the third time, Viola Davis will be eyeing to take home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Fences this year. Her win seem inevitable, but it cannot be denied that she did miss out the chance once before in 2011 nomination for The Help.

Zootopia has already one Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe and a slew of Annie Awards to its credit for the Best Animated Picture category, an Oscar would surely top it all. Jungle Book should not find it difficult to grab the Best Visual Effects trophy.

Although predictions and hopes will be pinned across up until the last minutes of the ceremony, the buzz of Oscars is surely different from all the other awards. After all the night is about the winners, the host- Jimmy Kimmel (Will he be able to better previous years' host?), and the red carpet gloss and glam.