Was extremely nervous to face the camera again: Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala is making a comeback to movies with Dear Maya and she says she was nervous all throughout the shooting of the film.

When asked if it was daunting to face the camera again, Manisha told reporters, “Absolutely. No matter how many times we do it, every time during the first day and the first film, my stomach knots and I get nervous.

“I hope during the whole process of doing the movie my director didn't get to know I was nervous.”

Manisha was speaking at the trailer launch of Dear Maya last evening.

The actress, known for her performances in films like Bombay, Dil Se and Khamoshi, says she was so nervous that she didn't even know if she was getting the scenes right.

“Honestly, I was very nervous. I wasn't sure whether I was doing it right or wrong... A lot has changed in cinema, so I had to adjust to all that. Till the end of the shooting, I was nervous.”

The film chronicles the story of two girls, who prank a local woman Maya (Manisha) by writing her letters from a secret admirer. The prank takes a more serious turn when the local woman goes missing.

The 46-year-old actress says she was waiting for a role like this for a while.

“As an actor, I've done so many movies, but we are constantly starving to get good roles, which are performance- oriented. It's a new area for an actor to venture into. Whenever there is an opportunity like that, I want to grab it...”

Also present at the event was filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Recalling his first meeting with Manisha, the director says, “It was many years back when I was making my first film, I was invited by my neighbour to meet a very special guest. I walked into that small apartment in Andheri and sitting crossed legged on the floor, drinking water from the tap was none other than Manisha Koirala.

“I was so overwhelmed to see her that I didn't have the courage to tell her that 'you are the most beautiful woman I've seen for decades in cinema',” Imtiaz says.

“Dear Maya” is directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar, who previously assisted Imtiaz Ali on films like “Jab We Met”, “Love Aaj Kal” and “Rockstar”. It is scheduled to release on June 2.