Want to take credit for my success or failure: Aadar Jain

Debutant Aadar Jain, who is the grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, says he does not take tips on acting from his family members as he wants to take credit for his success or failure in the industry on his own.

Asked if he takes any advice from his family members, known for its acting legacy in Bollywood, Aadar told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "At home, we don't discuss films at all. It sounds a bit strange, but we don't.

"We discuss everything else, but films. We discuss food, vacations and culture. We have great admiration for each other's work, but we don't like to bring work home."

The 23-year-old actor said: "When I started on my journey of wanting to become an actor, I told my mother and father from the beginning that 'I just want your and my family's blessings, but I don't want anyone's advice as I want to do it my way'. I want to take credit for my success or failure."

Aadar, who is the son of late Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, said that whatever happens in his life, "At the end of the day I would know it was my decision and my choice".

The actor, who is being launched through Yash Raj Films' (YRF) forthcoming film "Qaidi Band", is the cousin of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Would he like to star along with them?

"It would be amazing to obviously be in a film where we would be cast together. But then you know, how casting happens... First you write a script and then cast and not cast before writing.

"Hopefully, one day, if a director, writers writes a script which requires the both of us maybe -- me, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma or even my brother Armaan, that way we would love to do a film together... Or it could be a film on our entire family. But then the script and the screenplay has to be that and such," he added.

Directed by Habib Faisal, "Qaidi Band" will also launch Anya Singh, and is slated to release on August 25. A new song "Hulchul", crooned by Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma for the film, has been launched.