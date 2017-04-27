Voice of Baahubali: Sharad Kelkar keeping it a secret!

Lending his voice to the great Baahubali Prabhas, Sharad Kelkar became the voice of Baahubali.

Trending on Twitter #voiceofbaahubali shows fans' excitement for the release of Hindi version of Baahubali 2 as well.

Sharad, who has been one of the most promising lead actors of Indian television, has also worked in some films and is now recognised by his voice as well. In a candid conversation with thestatesman.com, Sharad Kelkar shared his experience of working in the Baahubali series.

The actor had never thought of dubbing for a film but “director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali was a project that couldn’t be refused,” he said.

The actor has also lent his voice for various movies like Moana, Queen of Katwe, Star Trek Beyond and many more.

While preparing for this project, he had to understand the character deeply and being an actor it helped. He says that a dubbing artist is also an actor and he has to act in the studio while keeping it natural while recording.

Being a die-hard fan of Rajamouli, Sharad could not refuse this movie and that is how he became an integral part of this series.

“After the first one became a hit, the pressure built up for the second one and the other pressure of knowing but not revealing the answer to why Katappa killed Baahubali also built up,” the actor said.

Karan Johar, the producer of the film, had a shocking moment as he jumped out of his chair when he got to know that Sharad dubbed for Prabhas. Sharing this moment, he said, “The dubbing artistes are slowly getting the deserved recognition and credit in Indian industry”.

“Being an actor it becomes easy and more effective” the actor said when asked about the challenges faced during the dubbing sessions.

The versatile actor has a drooling voice and Prabhas will be seen speaking in Sharad’s voice in the Hindi version of the film on the big screen on 28 April as Baahubali: The Conclusion hits the big screen.