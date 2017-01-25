Vishal Bhardwaj adds live orchestra to 'Rangoon'

Leaving no stone unturned for the success of his next venture, Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj has brought in an unique feature to the film.

The film features live orchestra through its length. The live orchestra is beautifully displayed in the video of the song Bloody Hell featuring Kangana Ranaut.

Live orchestra has been used to give more precision to the look and feel of the songs and since musicians are an integral part of the film, the song also features playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Rangoon is set against the backdrop of World War-II, highlighting a love triangle among the protagonists Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.

The film is set for release on February 24.