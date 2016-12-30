  1. Home
Virat denies engagement rumours with Anushka

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 30, 2016 | 11:35 AM
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) with Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma (PHOTO: Facebook)

Test skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of his engagement to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Rumours of the 28-year-old Kohli, who recently guided India to a 4-0 thrashing of England, getting engaged to Anushka on New Year flooded in social media after the duo were spotted in Uttarakhand.

Kohli, however, took to Twitter to clear the air in a series of tweets saying: "We aren't getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it. Simple..."

In another tweet, the prolific batsman hit back at the news channels for spreading false reports and said: "Since news channels can't resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion."

The couple have often been the talk of the town for their on and off relationship.
 

THE STATESMAN PULSE

