Vinod Khanna passes away: Friends offer condolences

Veteran actor-turned politician Vinod Khanna, who was suffering from ill health for a long time, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 70. As the news of his demise was out, his friends and former party colleagues took to social media to express their sorrow and condolences. Here are a series of condolence tweets:

M Venkaiah Naidu‏, Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Information & Broadcasting

Pained by the sad demise of #VinodKhanna, my colleague in NDA-1 govt, a legendary actor & MP. My condolences to his family. May his soul RIP — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 27, 2017

Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs

Shri #VinodKhanna ji was a great actor and a gentleman politician - will miss him — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 27, 2017

Madhur Bhandarkar‏, Filmmaker