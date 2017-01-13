Vin Diesel, Deepika mesmerise fans with dance, fanfare

After a grand welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai in typical Indian style with dhol and band baaja, Hollywood star Vin Diesel along with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone interacted with fans at a special musical event in Mumbai on Thursday.

To make the evening interaction with fans more memorable, Deepika made Vin Diesel wear a lungi and she herself performed on Lungi Dance after donning a lungi.

Popular sensation DJ Nucleya took the dance floor by storm, making not only the fans, but also Deepika and Vin groove to his electrifying beats.

After the packed-musical evening, the duo headed straight to the red carpet of their film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actor said he was thrilled to be in India and was honoured that the film premiered here first.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005).