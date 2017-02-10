Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Trapped' to capture fans on March 17  

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Trapped is set to hit the theatres on March 17.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of his upcoming flick Trapped helmed by director Vikramaditya Motwane, who is all set to make a comeback after delivering much appreciated and critically acclaimed films, Udaan and Lootera

This is Vikarmaditya's and Rao's first ever collaboration. The film revolves around an interesting concept of a survival drama of a man being trapped inside a house endlessly for days, without food and water.

Trapped is really different from the kind of films Motwane has made earlier and those who have already seen the movie are raving about it, applauding Rajkumar Rao for his outstanding performance.

The film has received a lot of accolades at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival. Trapped is touted to be Rajkummar's best performance till date.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the critically acclaimed Aligarh alongside Manoj Bajpai in a pivotal role.

