Vidyut Jamwal all set to be desi James Bond

After the great success of Commando: A One Man Army, Vidyut Jamwal is all set to step into the shoes of James Bond. Trademarked for complex action and chase sequences, a desi twist to one of the most popular spy characters will be seen on Commando 2 as Vidyut Jamwal will be seen in top notch action sequences in the sequel.

The makers have released a unique title track of Commando 2 where Vidyut can be seen in the middle of action sequences. A peppy number, full of energy, the song features only action sequences, a first for Bollywood.

The film's trailer has already been creating waves with its thrilling visuals.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando 2, directed by Deven Bhojani, is all set to release on 3rd March, 2017.

Commando 2 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (PEN) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.