Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passes away

Bollywood’s favourite new-age mom, Reema Lagoo, passed away following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday morning, family sources said. She was 59.

After the actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, she was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri, Mumbai where she breathed her last.

The actor was famous for playing the 'mother' in both movies and television.

Lagoo rose to fame after playing the role of Salman Khan’s mother in Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), she also played Juhi Chawla’s mom in Aamir Khan’s debut hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). The actress has been a part of several Bollywood successes such as Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho.

