Udaipur Music Festival kicks-off with Kailash Kher's Sufi rendition

Known for his Sufi renditions, popular Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and his Kailasha band will mesmerised the audience as the second edition of the Udaipur World Music Festival kicked-off here Friday with the participation of singers and musicians from India, Italy, South Africa, Norway, Iran and Cuba, among others.

"The international artists do not impress me as much as the presence of Kailash Kher. I am a big fan of his songs," Pratap Singh, a local resident told IANS.



Another music enthusiast, Premi Bhajanlal also shared his excietment, saying: "I love all kinds of music and this festival is a great relief for us. Such events should happen in other parts of the country as well".



Last year's edition had attracted over 25,000 visitors and the organisers hope to cross the mark this time. Like the previous year, the entry to the festival is again free for general public.



"The city of Udaipur is going to transform into a musical hub for the coming three days. The festival is being organised here for the past two years with a motive to establish Udaipur as a musical destination in Southeast Asia," festival director Sanjeev Bhargav told.



The three-day-long festival concludes on February 13.