Twitterati slam Karan, Varun, Saif for 'Nepotism' chant

After sparking off a controversy with his nepotism debate at the IIFA Awards in New Jersey over the weekend, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan received flak on social media with Twitteraties calling their act "disappointing".



Karan and Saif, who were hosting the gala, revisited the much-talked about issue that started in Bollywood when "Queen" star Kangana Ranaut branded Karan as a "flagbearer of nepotism" on his chat show.



When Varun joined the two actors on the stage at the Metlife Stadium to receive the Best Performance in a Comic Role for "Dishoom", Saif joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father, director David Dhawan.



"You are here because of your papa," Saif quipped.



Varun said: "And you're here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore)."



Karan then promptly added: "I am here because of my papa (late filmmaker Yash Johar)."



They then said in unison: "Nepotism rocks".



On Twitter, a string of criticism followed, describing what the personalities said as unfunny and joking about actress Kangana Ranaut in her absence. Those tweeting included Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and AIB member Tanmay Bhatt.



Here are some tweets:



Abhishek Singhvi: I'd like to see the likes of Karan Johar, Saif and Varun Dhawan try their nepotism humour when Kangana is in their presence. IIFA.



Tanmay Bhat: I just realised they legit yelled Nepotism Rocks at the end of it and I cannot stop face palming.



"How is it an "insult" to Kangana If anything it's a crass/tacky display of how shamelessly nepotistic Bollywood," one of the users posted.



Added another user, "Last night Karan Johar was shamelessly chanting nepotism rocks. So it means he admits that he has no talent and he's just a piece of shit."



"Totally not expected from you Varun Dhawan, seriously you said 'nepotism rocks'. Insulting a lady in such a big stage simply not acceptible. I'm disappointed," said a user.



Another fan wrote: I don't know what kind of entitlement you need to actually find 'nepotism rocks' funny. Like yeah it did for you and that makes you a loser.



In February this year, Kangana had called Karan Johar 'intolerant' towards outsiders and a 'flag bearer of nepotism' on his popular talk show "Koffee With Karan".