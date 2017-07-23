Twinkle Khanna 'chokes' at 30,000 feet

Entrepreneur, producer and author Twinkle Khanna was "choking" at 30,000 feet in a flight when she was forced to inhale the smell of "dead toads" from a fellow passenger's socks.

"Polite way of telling fellow passenger about the two dead toads in his socks, chemical weapons capable of decimating nations? Choking at 30,000 feet," Twinkle tweeted on Sunday.

Twinkle said she later complained about it to the air hostess.

"I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume!"

