Too old for larger than life romantic films: Shah Rukh

He may be called the King of Romance but superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is now too old to do larger than life love stories.

The 51-year-old actor has often been hailed for ushering in modern day romance with films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others and when asked if romantic films do not interest the audience anymore, Shah Rukh said the language of romance is different now.

"I think the times have changed a lot in terms of the language. Romance hasn't changed. I think people have less time. I also find this whole rightly-so pushed for equality I think creates more buddy-feel between men and women," Shah Rukh said in an interview.

"When you are buddies, you can't romance. There is a whole wave which I notice with youngsters, because I have kids and some young actors and actresses talk to each other very differently," he added.

The actor was speaking en route Delhi in August Kranti Rajdhani train, last night. He is visiting the capital to promote his latest crime-thriller "Raees".

Shah Rukh feels there has to be some tenderness and chivalry in romance which is classic old school.

"Romance has to have a little formality. Whether it's 'tehzeeb,' going down on your knees, whether it is saying couplets in praise of a girl. I am from that school, I still believe in it.

"I think romance has to be formal. 'Aur phir kya kar rahi hai?' It can't work like that, even if there is equality."

The Fan actor says his forthcoming film with Imtiaz Ali will have a mix of both the world- the old world romance and the new language.

"I think I am too old for a romantic film now, of that genre. May be the youngsters will have to find language which has formality but still of today.

"May be in Imtiaz's film it might be there because I am playing kind of my age, 40s, the lady of course Anushka is younger than me. There is this formality because he (Ali) belongs to that world, but the language is very Imtiaz. He is very modern thinking, has a different take on romance."

While the actor may say it is the buddy-feeling between youngsters today which is opposite to the old world romance, his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai popularised "pyaar dosti hai" to the generation of 90s.

When asked about the same, he said, "It must be, I am sure, for some it works. I don't believe in everything that I do. My daughter calls me bro. I want to ask her, and everyone, do they say it to other boys also? I am not saying it's wrong, it's really cool.

"But romance requires a little bit of formality, space, enjoyment. From the days of walking on the beach holding hands, to under starlit night to full moon night. All the connotation of romance need time and formality."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is set to release on January 25.