Tom Hardy opens up about undergoing drastic physical changes

Actor Tom Hardy believes that he has "damaged" his body by undergoing a lot of drastic physical transformations for his movies.

The 39-year-old star revealed that he is getting too old to consider anymore physical transformations, reported Femalefirst.

When asked if he'll need to bulk up to play Al Capone in a new project "Fonzo", he said, "It's not the classic Al Capone that you necessarily envision with the silhouette but there's definitely a transformation with that role. I don't know if it's as drastic as Bane. I've probably damaged my body too much.

"If I keep putting on weight I'll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure. I think you pay the price with any drastic physical changes. It was alright when I was younger but I think as you get into your 40s you have to be more mindful of the rapid training, packing on a lot of weight and getting physical."