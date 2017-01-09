Tiger Shroff admires Lord Shiva for action skills

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is highly rated for his dancing and action skills, said on Monday he takes inspiration from Lord Shiva for such intensive martial art.

“As the Lord of destruction and creator of the tandav, he inspires me to leave nothing and give everything. That mentality inspires me when I do an action sequence or perform on stage," the 26-year-old actor said.

Tiger is a big devotee of Lord Shiva and used to keep fast every Monday in his honour. However, he couldn't continue the ritual with the increasing stardom and work pressure.

“It’s difficult to do that (keep fasts) now, with my schedule. I do try and do new projects and things, as much as possible, on Mondays because that’s His day,” Tiger concluded.