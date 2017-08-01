The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the return of the TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival, where Instagram-made short films will be screened from 9 to 20 August, to encourage budding filmmakers worldwide.

“TIFF remains committed to discovering and nurturing the talent of up-and-coming filmmakers,” Piers Handling, director and CEO of TIFF, said in a statement.

Keeping the submissions’ deadline 30 July 2017, the TIFF stated that the participants can upload a 60-second-or-less film on Instagram with the hashtag #TIFFxInstagram and fill up the submission form at tiff.net/shortsfestival.

“The TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival presents a unique opportunity for TIFF to engage with emerging talent on a global scale. This year, we hope TIFFxInstagram encourages, even more, talent internationally to create and submit films, highlighting perspectives and experiences from around the world,” Handling added.

Entries must be submitted from an open Instagram account and remain public until 21 August. A panel of A-list film and industry professionals will select 30 finalists, whose work will be highlighted on TIFF’s Instagram channel from August 9 to 20. Following that, the jury will name the 'Jury’s Choice Award', presented by UNIQLO. Also, a ‘Fan Favourite Award’ will be given to the participating film with the most number of likes on Instagram.

Head of global creative programs at Instagram, Charles Porch said: “More than 700 million people come to Instagram to connect with a positive, highly engaged community where they can express their creativity, connect around shared interests and be inspired. Creators can build deep relationships with their followers, understand their engagement, and find new fans who love their work.”

“Through our collaboration with TIFF, we’ll once again celebrate the craft of short filmmaking through the TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival,” Porch added.

India’s star filmmaker Karan Johar will be among this year’s esteemed jury. Other members include French actress and Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert, ‘Moonlight’ actor Ashton Sanders, Canadian music video director Director X and John C Jay, president of Global Creative, the parent company of UNIQLO.