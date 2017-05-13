With a host of awards, including 22 Emmys and a Golden Globe, Modern Family is one of the most successful TV sitcoms in recent times. Beginning in 2009, the series has run for eight seasons and a whopping, 186 episodes! Sofia Vergara, the 44-year-old Colombian-American actress, plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family and her character has a garnered a cult following down the years. Excerpts from an interview:

Q Why do you think Modern Family is such a success?

It is a combination of many things. I think it is luck, first of all. And also, we have a great cast. We all like each other, we all have chemistry. The creators are amazing, Chris Lloyd and Steven Levitan — they know exactly what they want from the show.

Q When you were first approached to play this crazy woman with a sense of humour, could you imagine that the show would be a success and even win awards?

No! You never know with television but when I read the script, I thought, this is a great character for me. I get to be Colombian, have the accent; have a kid; be an immigrant, so it was fantastic! I never thought that from the pilot, I would start getting recognised in the street.

Q How important is it that the character is Colombian? And what do you think of the jokes about Colombia that make it to the show?

I love it. I think it is fantastic. As Colombians, we don’t get offended because it is not like the writers are inventing things about Colombia. It’s a reality of what Colombia was and what can we do except laugh about it? But the country has changed and it is not like that is happening right now. So I don’t get offended at all.

Q What sort of reactions do you get from fans of Modern Family on the street?

I think in person I look a little bit smaller than on TV. So people just stare and stare, like she is. Maybe she is not. The moment I open my mouth, “I knew it”! So when I go out people are looking at me and it’s like, “Mom, don’t talk now. We are going to be here for an hour more taking pictures and we need to go”. So, as long as I don’t speak I’m safe.

Q How often do you go back to Colombia?

Not as often as I would like to because it’s very far from Los Angeles. There’s no direct flight. And I usually don’t have much free time, so you don’t want to do a big trip to stay for only three days. So I usually go when there’s a wedding or a funeral, things like that.

Q Would you ever consider moving back in 10 or 20 years’ time?

I don’t know. I love the US. And I love to be able to go to Colombia and come back! I love it there too. But now it wouldn’t be an intelligent move for me to move back. I try not to plan anything in life because then one gets disappointed. It’s better to get surprised! Modern Family, seasons one to eight, airs weekdays at 8.30 pm on Star World and Star World HD