'The Young Pope' to get follow-up series

The Young Pope will not return for season two but it is getting a follow-up series.

The TV show, directed by Oscar winning-director Paolo Sorrentino, will get a spin-off titled The New Pope, reported Variety.

The Young Pope, which starred Jude Law as a conflicted American pontiff Lenny Belardo, will explore another story which is set in the world of the modern papacy.

Sources say that a reappearance by Law in The New Pope, albeit in a much smaller role, has not been ruled out.

The casting for the titular role of the new show starts soon and the production set to begin in Italy in late 2018.

Sorrentino will pen the script once again with co-writer Umberto Contarello.