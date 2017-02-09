The magic of Salman, Varun, Judwaa and 29!

When similarities between two things or persons strike, it is often followed with quirky or magical something.

Well, Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has recently gone on floor, starting the shoot with a dance number by Varun Dhawan on bare feet. And, much has been talked about the coincidence of the timing of the shooting of Judwaa 2 with that of Judwaa 20 years ago.

There is yet another coincidence, which is quite quirky besides the shoot date of the film. Strangely, Salman was cast for Judwaa at the age of 29! Now call it coincidence or destiny, Varun also has come on board at the age of 29 in its sequel!



Needless to say, there's a connection of sorts between the prequel and sequel. Judwaa which was a tremendous hit and featured Salman's first double role film! The franchise also marks the return of the power duo of David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the director and producer of Judwaa.



Now, one has to wait and watch how Varun steps into Salman’s shoes in Judwaa 2. Many would recall Judwaa as one of Salam’s most adorable comic roles.

The film is all set to release on September 29.