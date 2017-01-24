'The Ghazi attack' to piggyback on Raees' fame 

Cashing in on the popularity of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' releasing on Wednesday, trailer of an upcoming Indo-Pak war movie 'The Ghazi Attack' will precede the screening of the much awaited SRK flick in theatres across the country.

‘The Ghazi attack’ is based on an underwater war between India and Pakistan and bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for the narration of the trailer.

India’s first underwater war film by Karan Johar & AA Films Present is slated to release on February 17 this year.