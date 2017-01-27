'The Ghazi Attack' new poster induces patriotism

Recently, makers of the film 'The Ghazi Attack' released a poster as a tribute on the occasion of Republic Day.

The poster highlights patriotism. Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni’s rugged look in the poster is promising.

The cast appears to be prepared to undertake the first underwater war between India and Pakistan.

The film also features Taapsee Pannu and late veteran actor Om Puri.

Recently launched trailer of the film has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience.

The movie is India's first underwater war film.

The Ghazi Attack directed by debutant Sankalp is slated to release on February 17, 2017.