The Ghazi Attack creates a stir among masses

Recently released trailer of The Ghazi Attack, a film based on an underwater war between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, has created quite a stir among the audience.

The trailer, which was released on January 11, has already crossed 14 million views on Youtube.

Directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy, the thriller film features Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu.

The story revolves around a Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi that intruded Indian water territories to destroy the INS Vikrant in 1971.

Celebrities from the industry, besides other fans, hailed the trailer and the stars on Twitter, expecting good content and a gripping story from the film ahead.

"@RanaDaggubati, suuuuuperbbbbb, ur face is showing as much intensity as ur body is showing strength," filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

Another filmmaker Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush joined in, saying "@RanaDaggubati @karanjohar @taapsee, looks superb! All the very best to all of you."

A Karan Johar and AA Films production, The Ghazi Attack will be India's first underwater war film. It is scheduled to release on February 17.