The funny side of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan not only knows how to crack a few punches but also crack a few good jokes on the sets of his film.

Known for exceptional performances in his movies, cast members and others working with the actor on the sets of Rangoon had a jolly good time thanks to the witty sense of humour. To make everyone's mood lighter, the junior Pataudi would crack a witty one-liners to de-stress and share a good laugh every now and then.

In his upcoming movie- Rangoon, the actor re-united with his Omkara filmmaker- Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Rangoon is all set to release in theatres on February 24.