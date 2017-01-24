The exciting trailer launch of 'Commando 2'

Days after the release of the movie poster, the action-packed trailer of 'Commando 2' was launched at an event in Mumbai.

After winning accolades for his debut in bollywood film ‘Force’, Vidyut Jammal has come back with a bang with ‘Commando 2’, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The two and a half minute trailer sees the return of the daredevil commando who continues to fight against injustice.

Vidyut was present at the trailer launch along with his co-stars Freddy Daruwala and Rocky. The actor spoke about his injuries while shooting and his love for performing daring stunts.

Producer Vipul spoke about his challenging and fun-filled journey from the ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ to the second installment ‘Commando 2’.