The Eagles to play with Glenn Frey's son

The Eagles will soon collaborate with their guitarist-vocalist Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, on their Classic East and Classic West festival.

Don Henley, the founding member and drummer of the classic rock band, has said the group will team up with the frontman's son for the gig, reported Billboard.

Initially when the host on the local Dallas sports radio station KTCK asked Henley if Deacon will be jamming with The Eagles, he said he would rather not comment.

But the guitarist gave in and said, “Glenn's son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task.

“He's enthusiastic about it and he's been working real hard on it, and he's gonna do it with us. And I think that's appropriate.”

Frey passed away on January 16 last year.