Taylor Swift dating Joe Alwyn?

Singer Taylor Swift has been reportedly dating actor Joe Alwyn for months.

The Bad Blood hitmaker has been wearing a wig to keep her relationship with Alwyn a secret, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet," a source told The Sun newspaper.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter has been renting a property in London while she's been spending time with her new boyfriend. Swift has been taking steps to keep their relationship a secret.

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," said the source.

"Nobody has a clue they've been walked past a music superstar - not even her new neighbours," the source added.

Swift has earlier dated celebrities like Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.