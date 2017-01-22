Sushmita Sen to judge Miss Universe 2017 pageant

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has confirmed that she is on the judging panel of 65th edition of the pageant here.

The 41-year-old model-turned-actress was crowned Miss Universe in Manila in 1994 and she said she is excited as well as overwhelmed to return to the pageant 23 years later.

"Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years... it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994," Sushmita posted on Instagram.

"Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now returning back to #Manila this time as a judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!! To all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yes! I am coming! Mahal Kita Philippines see you sooooooon."

Roshmitha Harimurthy will represent India at the Miss Universe pageant this year to be held on January 30.