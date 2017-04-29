Suppressed & pretended

Abigail Breslin has said she did not report her rape to the police because she was afraid they would not believe her. The actor, who first rose to fame for playing Oliver Hoover in the widely acclaimed film Little Miss Sunshine, said she was “in complete shock” and “total denial” about the ordeal. The 21-year-old, who has frequently been vocal about sexual assault, explained she found it difficult to see herself as a “victim” so ended up pretending the incident had never taken place. Addressing it in a forthright Instagrampost, Breslin said she was in a relationship with the person who she claims raped her. “I did not report my rape. I didn’t report it because of many reasons,” she said. Earlier in the month, she shared a short message about consent, saying, “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you;re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent.”

Maya Oppenheim/Independent