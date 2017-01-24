Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmys

Stephen Colbert has been tapped by CBS to host the 2017 Emmy Awards.

He will follow Jimmy Fallon (The Golden Globes), Jimmy Kimmel (The Academy Awards) and James Corden (The Grammys) in what will be the veteran talk show host's first time at a live awards telecast, reported Vareity.

"We're excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys. Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television..." said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment.

Colbert's previous show, The Colbert Report, won nine Emmys for its nine-year run on Comedy Central, seven for outstanding writing in a variety series, and two for outstanding variety series.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe," Colbert said.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said, "We are thrilled that Stephen Colbert will be bringing his Emmy-winning comedic talent to hosting this year's Emmy Awards. He s a formidable showman and we are delighted to begin working with him and the entire CBS team."

Nominations for the 2017 Primetime Emmys will be announced July 13.