'Star Wars' eighth episode titled 'The Last Jedi'

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Photo: Twitter)

The eighth instalment in the popular Star Wars franchise has officially been titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Production banners Disney and Lucasfilm announced the name on Monday, reports variety.com.

The Last Jedi, written and directed by Rian Johnson, follows the events of 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.

The cast also includes late actress Carrie Fisher, who died on December 27 last year. The actress, who played Princess Leia Organa, had wrapped up shooting before her death.

Lucasfilm said earlier this month that they won't digitally recreate Fisher in upcoming movies.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release on December 15, 2017.

