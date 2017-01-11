Sonam Kapoor 'thrilled' to star in 'Pad Man'

Actress Sonam Kapoor has been roped in for the upcoming film Pad Man directed by R Balki.

Sonam shared the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, saying she is "thrilled" to be a part of the film that also stars Akshay Kumar.

"Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, 'Pad Man'," she wrote.

This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film Thank You directed by Anees Bazmee.

Pad Man is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.