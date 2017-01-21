Sonakshi wants to do an underwater fashion show

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who became a muse for designer Monisha Jaisingh's Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 show, says she would love to do an underwater fashion show someday.



"There are so many things I still want to achieve. As for walking on the ramp, I am a water baby and love swimming, so why not do an underwater fashion show," Sonakshi said here on Friday.



With the Arabian Sea as the backdrop, the show was organised on the international luxury cruise liner Costa.



Sonakshi looked vibrant in an off-shoulder tangerine gown.



"Walking on the cruise wasn't tough for me. I had to walk on a side and there was no such twists and turns with the dress, so I managed it very well," she said.



The actress recently performed at the Filmfare Awards ceremony, and said "being on stage" is her favourite part of being in showbiz.



"I love to perform. And every performance -- like dancing on stage or walking on the ramp -- is very important to me."



She expressed happiness about her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha receiving a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.