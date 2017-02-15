Sidharth proposes to Priyanka on Valentine's Day

Actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen proposing to Priyanka Chopra with a diamond ring at an open terrace restaurant in a video unveiled by the actress on social media on Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

Priyanka posted the short video, promoting designer Nirav Modi's jewellery collection, on her Facebook and Instagram accounts,

"To all the future husbands, here are some proposal goals. Introducing 'Say yes forever' by Nirav Modi Jewels with Sidharth Malhotra," she said in the caption.

The ad shows Sidharth waiting for Priyanka to turn up to the restaurant while he prepares to make a romantic proposal. When Priyanka enters she expresses her disappointment in people for taking her for granted and tells Sidharth that now she won't say yes to people but instead go with the word 'no' for the month.

Meanwhile Sidharth silently gestures to the people who were waiting for the moment behind them, to cut it out while Priyanka is expressing her anger.

In that moment when Priyanka realises that he is hiding something in his pocket, it slowly dawns on her that he was about to propose.

The video ends with Sidharth proposing and Priyanka slipping in a diamond ring, hugging the actor's character.

The duo has featured together in an ad for the first time.