Sidharth, Jacqueline's new song hits chords of retro era

The audience will take a trip down to the retro era when they tune up to listen the new song of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez 'Disco Disco' from the film A Gentleman, to release on 25 August 2017.

Jacqueline revealed how excited she was when she donned the shiny jacket and shoes for the song. “First time I'm wearing bell bottoms on-screen which is pretty cool, a jacket which is lit up, shoes which are lit up. Lot of bling, lot of lights,” she stated.

The 31-year-old actress from Sri Lanka expressed her fascination with the retro era, assuring the song will take the audience to the 60s, 70s and 80s.

“Shot on the really amazing lens (fish-eye), which gives a really fun, club like vibe. That was one of my favourite things about the song,” Jacqueline added, referring to her favourite part in the song.

For the groovy beats, Fox Star Studios, the makers of the film, has associated choreographer Bosco who earlier made Sidharth Malhotra dance on the blockbuster ‘Kala Chashma’.

“We have actually created some funny, funky moves,” Bosco said while giving an insight of how he made the song exciting by getting Jacqueline dance on the mirror ball.