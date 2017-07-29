Shreyas Talpade juggles between 'Golmaal Again' and 'Poster Boys'

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is currently dabbling between Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again and his directorial debut film Poster Boys, says he is enjoying his busy schedule.

Shreyas is juggling between shooting for Golmaal Again and working on the post production for Poster Boys.

While he is not working on the set of Golmaal Again, Shreyas focuses on the post production work of Poster Boys.

Despite being on the set, Shetty has to call Shreyas for his shot as the actor has completely involved himself in "Poster Boys" - the trailer of which was released earlier this week on YouTube.

"Yes they do call me for the shots as am always on the phone focusing on the post production of ‘Poster Boys'. Am also giving my 100 per cent for ‘Golmaal' series as it is very close to my heart. I am enjoying my busy schedule with both the shoots," Shreyas said in a statement.

"Poster Boys", which stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas, is slated for a release on September 8.