Shraddha skips work for a celebration with her special someone

Sometimes relationships and love for near and dear ones play more important role than work and when it comes to birthday celebrations, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is no exception.

The actress, who is currently busy shooting for Haseena Parker biopic, took half day off from work to celebrate the birthday of her little cousin Vedika. Her birthday was on January 31.

To spend some quality time with her adorable sister, she requested the movie team to give her half the day off so that she could celebrate the occasion with the little one and make the day a memorable one.

"I would grab any opportunity to spend time with Vedika. She's the apple of all our eyes, in the family. I'm extremely grateful to my team for giving me that day off to spend with her on her birthday," she said, expressing gratitude to the movie team.

Shraddha has been shooting back-to-back for the film and this is for the first time that she took break from work and celebrated the occasion. She has posted baby Vedika's pictures on her Twitter profile on many occasions.