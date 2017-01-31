Shraddha Kapoor sends cute something for Varun

This is not a message in a bottle, but a special message, a real cute one.

The teaser for Badrinath Ki Dulhania is out. On seeing the film's teaser, actress Shraddha Kapoor was "thrilled" and quickly took to Twitter, saying she couldn't wait for the film trailer.

"Such a cute teaser of #BadrinathKiDulhania! @Varun_dvn too cute. Can't wait for the trailer @aliaa08," Shraddha wrote.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan star in the film and Shraddha shares a great friendship with both Varun and Alia. In fact Varun and Shraddha are childhood friends and share a "warm bond".

"Both Shraddha and Varun share a warm bond and a great rapport since childhood and we've seen their camaraderie in their super hit film 'ABCD 2,' where they won everyone's hearts with their outstanding dancing skills and chemistry," sources close to the said.

And, the two young actresses - Alia and Shraddha - share a "pleasant bond and a good friendship".

The two always praise and remain encouraging towards each other's work.